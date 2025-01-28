Trump White House tries to clarify confusion over abrupt federal assistance freeze

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt faced a barrage of questions on the administration's freeze on federal financial assistance programs that congressional Democrats called flatly illegal.

January 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live