Trump to young girl: ‘I want her hair. Can I buy your hair?’

President-elect Donald Trump complimented one girl’s hair and posed for a picture with her while playing golf in West Palm Beach, Florida.

November 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live