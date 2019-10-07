Transcript for Trump's 4th of July event cost Pentagon $1.2M

We now know how much the Pentagon had to shell out for president trumps July 4 celebration on the National Mall the Defense Department announced that it cost one point two million dollars. Just for its portion of the salute to America event and included multiple military military fly overs and the presence of Abrahams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicle. The battle over Obama care plane out in the federal appeals court and New Orleans with health care benefits for millions of Americans on the line. A three judge panel heard arguments on whether a federal judge in Texas was right to strike down the Affordable Care Act two of the judges seem skeptical that the individual mandate is constitutional. But it was less clear if they would invalidate the entire law. An appeals court has ruled that it's unconstitutional for president front to block critics on Twitter since the president uses to order to conduct government business the judges said. He cannot exclude some Americans the silenced their views while ample find the views of those he favors they said it's a violation of the First Amendment.

