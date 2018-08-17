Trump's military parade postponed until 2019

The postponement comes on the heels of news that the cost of the parade had ballooned from its initial estimated price tag of $12 million.
C elaborate military parade the president trump has been longing for instance attending a London Paris will not be taking place this year the Pentagon announced the delay amid reports of the estimated cost of the paraded soared to 92 million dollars. But overnight Defense Secretary Jim Mattis push back telling reporters that whoever quoted that new price tag must be smoking something that's illegal in most states.

