Transcript for Trump's tweets spark allegations of racism

We begin with president Trump's explosive tweaks triggering new allegations of racism. The president declared that a group of democratic congress women of color should go back to the countries they came from the lawmakers have been critical of immigration policies of the president including a nationwide crackdown. And as many undocumented families afraid to leave their home. This morning ABC's Mona costar Abbie how Phillies from Washington Mona good morning. Good morning today good morning to you Kenneth the president who for years push birth there conspiracies questioning. Former president Barack Obama's citizenship with what the criticize this weekend for telling for democratic congresswomen. To leave the United States using language similar to what is used towards undocumented immigrants for the past week. Had of his deportation raids. This morning new tweets from president trump targeting congress women of color still not naming names but criticizing Democrats for defending the women who in an earlier tweet he told to go back and help fix the toll broken and crime infested places from which they came. This time writing in part quote they're disgusting language in the many terrible things they say about the United States. Let's not be allowed to go unchallenged. At group of people. Cave for I don't know if they came from. The president directing his tweets at four freshman minority congresswomen. Three of the four born in the United States the other a naturalized citizen. Democrats have been quick to condemn the president's comments calling it quote Tina phobic and hate filled. I am freaking appalled that the president of the United States conducts himself in such as. Graceful and racist way. All four women have been highly critical trumps immigration policies in the president's long threatened deportation raids that launch Sunday they get a fake people out. They get a break up back to pick Godfrey is the major operation to arrest and deport up to 2000 undocumented immigrants or nationwide protest. Instilled fear in migrant communities. But so far immigration groups and local officials say they haven't seen that New York's mayor tweeting quote no confirmed ice activity. Ice however confirms it's out. There. And for the past week it was actually House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who was feuding with those four democratic congresswomen. Over her support for the border aid package and it took the president's comments to unify the Democratic Party. And come out as Pelosi. And others came out against his words again and notable silence from GOP lawmakers neither defending nor criticizing the president's controversial tweets Mona think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.