Tufts student's visa was revoked due to activism, Rubio says

The government revoked Tufts doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk's visa due to her pro-Palestinian activism, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live