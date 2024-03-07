TX woman denied abortion: ‘No one is safe’

ABC News’ Rachel Scott spoke with Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) and Amanda Zurawski, who almost died after being denied abortion in Texas, about the potential consequences of a national abortion ban.

March 7, 2024

