Now Playing: 'It's the ultimate gun loophole': Democrats blame Trump for 3D gun prints

Now Playing: Obama and Biden make surprise DC lunch visit

Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani's new message: Collusion is not a crime

Now Playing: Robert Wilkie sworn in as new Veterans Affairs secretary

Now Playing: Countdown to midterm elections

Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg plans to stay on the Supreme Court for another five years

Now Playing: Republican Senate candidate's spokesperson called US cities 's---holes'

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Analysis with our Powerhouse Political Team

Now Playing: First trial of Mueller investigation set to begin

Now Playing: Trump says he'd meet with Iranian president without preconditions

Now Playing: President Trump renews government shutdown threat if no border wall funding

Now Playing: Times publisher warned Trump his rhetoric against media is 'dangerous'

Now Playing: Possible government shutdown looms

Now Playing: Trump threatening to shut down the government if he doesn't get border wall

Now Playing: Rick Klein: 'The battle for the House is taking place in the suburbs and the exurbs'

Now Playing: 'Michael Cohen is on his own here,' but 'potentially has information': Dan Abrams

Now Playing: 100 days ahead of midterms, GOP and Democratic campaign chairs talk who will win

Now Playing: Russia's 'key goal' is 'sowing chaos' in US democracy: GOP senator

Now Playing: Trump and Michael Cohen in a 'war of words'