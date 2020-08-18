US Postal Service under scrutiny over mail-in voting

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the escalating political battle over whether the U.S. Postal Service can handle the likely flood of mail-in ballots in the 2020 election.
7:52 | 08/18/20

