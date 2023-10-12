US, Qatar agree to prevent Iran from tapping previously frozen $6 billion fund

The U.S. has reached an agreement with Qatar to halt the release of $6 billion in Iranian oil assets amid scrutiny over Iran’s relationship with Hamas.

October 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live