Transcript for Utah's mayor widow: 'Fitting' that husband's remains returned to US on Election Day

The widow of a fallen American soldier killed in Afghanistan says there's heartache but no regrets about her husband's death. The remains of Vuitton National Guard major Brent Taylor arriving here in the US overnight Taylor was killed by an Afghan soldier. He was helping to train over the weekend. He was a mayor of north Ogden you time and he leaves behind his wife and their seven children. For Taylor was 39 years old. This morning my two oldest sons have joined me and they're proud that devastated grand parents and welcoming their father major Brent Russell Taylor. Back on to US soil and back home to land he has always loved so dearly. To call it a sobering event would be an unspeakable understatement. To say that our hearts her anything less than shattered. Would be nothing short of true deceit. And yes. To deny the sacred honor that it is to stand that close to some of this precious blood that has been expelled for our country. Would be absolute blast me. Brent may have died on Afghan soil. That he died for this excessive freedom and democracy in both of our countries. Just two weeks before brown was killed in action on the day before Afghanistan hosted its first parliamentary election in eight years. There is an incident that took the life of one of my husband's dearest Afghan military colleagues and friends. And young lieutenant who at the age of 22 had only recently finished his officer change. Grant wrote. The strong turnout at that election despite the attacks and challenges. It was a success for the long suffering people of Afghanistan and for the cause of human freedom it seems only fitting that Brent. Who in death not represent so much more than anything. So something so much greater than any of our own individual lives. Has come home to US soil and a flag draped casket on our Alex today.

