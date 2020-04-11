-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway discusses keys to Trump’s reelection
-
Now Playing: Projected election results: Del., DC, Md., Mass., NJ, Okla.
-
Now Playing: City Council members dance outside polling location
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates suspicious robocalls warning people to stay home
-
Now Playing: Both campaigns work hard to lure first time voters
-
Now Playing: White House not the only thing at stake this election
-
Now Playing: Battle for Florida heats up
-
Now Playing: Both campaigns work hard to lure 1st-time voters
-
Now Playing: Counting mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: The path to 270 electoral votes
-
Now Playing: Is battleground state of Pennsylvania the key to victory?
-
Now Playing: Election night showdown
-
Now Playing: Voters wait in lines around the country to cast their ballots
-
Now Playing: Georgia secretary of state addresses concerns of voter suppression, security
-
Now Playing: Election experts analyze unique characteristics of 2020 race
-
Now Playing: Crowds gather outside Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC as Election Day closes
-
Now Playing: Biden campaigns in Wilmington, Delaware
-
Now Playing: Senate race heats up between Susan Collins, Sara Gideon