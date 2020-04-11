Vermont projected to be won by Biden

More
With only 5% of the vote in, Biden is projected to win Vermont’s three electoral votes.
0:11 | 11/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vermont projected to be won by Biden

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"With only 5% of the vote in, Biden is projected to win Vermont’s three electoral votes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74005016","title":"Vermont projected to be won by Biden","url":"/Politics/video/vermont-projected-won-biden-74005016"}