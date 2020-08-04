Transcript for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders suspends presidential bid

As a member of the democratic leadership in the United States senate. And as the son of a from the state of Vermont this is something that I intend to intensely. Be involved in. Over the next noble a month. And not will require that require an enormous amount of work. Which takes me for the state. Of all presidential campaign. I which are could give you better news but I think you know the truth. And that is that we have now with the 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden and the path for victory is virtually impossible. So while we are winning the ideological battle and while we or winning the support of fomenting young people and working people around the country. I have concluded. That this bout will for the democratic nomination. Will not be successful. And so today I'm announcing the suspension. Of my campaign. Please note that I do not make this decision lightly. In fact there's been a very difficult and painful decision. Over the past few weeks came on in consultation with pop theft and many of our problem it's important. I've dated August assessment. Of the prospects for victory. If I believe we have a feasible path for the nomination. I would certainly continue the campaign. But it's just not there. I know that there may be someone out movement who disagree with this decision. Who would like us the fight on the last ballot cast at the Democratic Convention. I understand opposition. But if I see the crisis gripping the nation exacerbated by a president unwilling or unable to provide any kind of credible leadership. And the work that needs to be done to protect people in this both desperate I'll. I cannot in good conscience. Continue to mount the campaign that cannot win. And which would in the field with the important work required of all else in this difficult. Well let me say this very emphatically. As you won't know we have never been shot eight campaign. We are a grassroots multi racial. Mold part generational movement which have always believed that real change never comes from the top on down. But always from the bottom on off. We have taken on. Wall Street. The insurance companies but for all companies. So fossil fuel industry. The military industrial complex the prison industrial complex and the greed of the empire corporate believe. That won't go contributes. While this campaign is coming to when and how movement is not.

