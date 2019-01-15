Transcript for Veterans groups avoid politics and call for shutdown to end

Federal government employees are worth it and laugh right. Today point 11. Active duty both are. There. We do we do not want me want to miss that said. Which is why didn't call on the administration congress. To reach an agreement that takes care of our hopes are. And employees. Whose days are. To help the rest of America sleep and I. We've. It was my all of us. Did he military. We're going. What did you the and our hosts are. He didn't pay. In order. Feel safe and secure. And as. So we asked the president and Cox yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah. It is situated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.