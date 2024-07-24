Vice President Harris holds 1st campaign rally in Wisconsin

Wisconsin got the opportunity to hear from Vice President Kamala Harris during her first campaign stop as she asks the American people to vote for her in the 2024 presidential election in November.

July 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live