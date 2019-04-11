Transcript for Vice President Pence campaigns for Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves

Oh mrs. Smith today. Thank you for that warm welcome. Governor Brian senator record. Senator rod Smith. Members of congress and the state legislature. Candidates for office. Fellow Republicans. All recipients are gathered here today it is great. To be in the magnolia state it is great to be back on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. And I. What a beautiful place. Not to tell you I'm here for one reason and one reason only. And that is that Mississippi. And America. Needs hey. Reads to be the next governor of the great state of Mississippi. We live at a time when. The other party actually openly advocates an economic system. That is impoverish millions of people around war. And rob the liberties of generations. That system is called socialist. But all of you here in Mississippi no. It was freedom. Not socialism. That gave us the most prosperous and powerful nation in the history of the world it was. It was freedom. Not socialism. That ended slavery won two world wars and stands today as a big can hold for all the war. So it's up to all of us. Starting here in Mississippi tomorrow. Send a message across this date across this nation. The same message president trump said in his state. Of the union address America. Will never be a socialist country. If you want to stop Sanctuary Cities and protect our southern border and defend the Second Amendment of the constitution. Vote for Tate Reeves for governor. If you want to defend the unborn and stand for the right to life. Vote for tape parades for governor. And if you want to send a message to Washington DC. That enough is enough. And that Mississippi is tired of their endless investigations. And partisan impeachment if you want to send a message. To the do nothing Democrats that Mississippi. And America support. President Donald Trump vote to make tape parades the next governor. Of Mississippi.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.