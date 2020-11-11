Transcript for Violent threats over election results

The FBI says a Staten Island man has been arrested on charges. He sent multiple death threats targeting protesters politicians and law enforcement officers in part because there is upset with the results of the election. The criminal complaint says the suspect posted. That the carnage needs to come in the form of extermination of anyone that claims to be Democrats as well as their family members. And that all right thinking people need to hit the streets while these scum bags are celebrating and start blowing them away which the FBI said refers to those celebrating the result. On the election ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas rate of course by Erica Turkey. Join us now with more they report on these issues Daryn let me begin with you what do we know about this case. This is disturbing language was all quoted in a criminal complaint against Brian Iran on Terri and he's a Staten Island man 54 years old. And he's a registered sex offenders so he does have a criminal history. But despite that he seemed willing to draw attention to himself on social media he would post on different platforms such Twitter and ten others. To call for the kinds of of scenes that we are almost unspeakable pipe bombs teeth to be used against protesters in the streets. And and other acts of violence against politicians and police officers and then these demonstrators. A lot of this started to in September according to the FBI but really seem to ramp up just in recent days after the election. And at one point he took aim according to court records at that Jews senator from New York an obvious reference to Chuck Schumer. He also encouraged. What he said needed to beat a senses action he said. A true patriots could no longer play defense they had had to play offense and and he encouraged people. The start taking aim at those celebrating the results of the election. Pierre Thomas let me go to you but feelings always run high after election hurts to lose no question about it. What does law enforcement think easy is it worse right now and and is the president's refusal to concede. And fight is out as he is even though it certainly. By all mathematical and indications looks like he lost is that all contributing to a. Military to be cleared to be fair this charge against a suspect does not mention our present trump in any way shape or form. But the fact that this man was allegedly. Promoting and encouraging. To know some of the civil war. It is something to. Be concerned about law enforcement officials have been talking for some time about the fact that. The far right fringe groups neo Nazis white supremacists and other anti government groups. One civil war they want. The country to come apart the seams and to have a race war. And so what this Carter's is that all people including politicians need to be very very careful about the rhetoric that they're using. Things like saying elections being stolen. Talking about people being dead disenfranchises. Conspiracy is about field. Thousands of malice being stolen these things have to be considered in the context of a toxic toxic. In Marin and care with language is not a hallmark of this time missive here Aaron let me go to you on I'm and you've covered so many investigations. President trump. And present Trump's attorneys have argued repeatedly that the office the president he has granted him immunity from any prosecution. There is an investigation southern district of New York now that he's lost reelection. How vulnerable this each the lawsuits and investigations that started during his term. Once he leaves office. Yes. And once he leaves office he's going to be used far more open to to some of these investigations I think to and his lawyers have otherwise suggested and in Terry to be fair. He hasn't had great success. Ed arguing that the presidency makes him immune from things. That he may have done as a private citizen sings in his business affairs. Four it in the case of a couple of women sings like alleged defamation. Of at least two women. Who have accused him of long denied a sayers. But the president has succeeded in in running out the clock a bit and and all of these claims of immunity from criminal and civil proceedings. I've really drawn these out much longer than they would for an ordinary citizen. Once the president leaves office all that that bet big sealed but he's hidden behind. There is no longer in play and so he is facing. Potential criminal liability. All over his business dealings the Manhattan district attorney is taking a look at that at that and is seeking deep years' worth of personal and business tax returns. The New York attorney general is looking into some of the properties the Trump Organization phones and whether. They were giving tax benefits that they shouldn't have been given and then of course there are these civil lawsuits from women who have alleged defamation. And also claims in in Maryland and Washington DC. Over the mall units whether she is hotel and other business entanglements that the president came into office we have. No word necessarily violations of law because they may have been used to curry favor with the administration. So he may face legal problems and Pierre let me ask you president elect Biden has said the Justice Department prosecuting the former president. We'll be quote probably not very good for democracy remember how. I do anyway Howell and Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon caused a lot of controversy back then but Biden. Did he would not intervene is such a case was brought against trump know how likely is that guy any new federal investigations. Being launched. But as far as. We know there are not but again because a sitting president could not be indicted. There are issues enters a questions in terms of you know individual a in the Michael Cohen case in which he was convicted of basically a scheme to. Money laundering scheme ended finance. Campaign finance scheme in terms of the election. So there's a question is okay what. What happened would that case. But generally speaking it. Prosecutors have a lot of discretion. And the evidence is always the guy. But I hate to just get the sense from people that if the president from winning two of the leaves office that. He would have to give serious consideration as to whether it is good for the country to pursue any kind of criminal prosecution of the federal level of Donald. Right we can't imagine that that probably from knows Aaron concurs Kate Kurt Thomas thanks very much thanks Terry.

