-
Now Playing: FBI investigates suspicious robocalls warning people to stay home
-
Now Playing: Trump supporters surround Biden bus
-
Now Playing: Transgender veteran fighting discrimination
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - Presidential transition turmoil
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases cross 1 million in Texas
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: Medical professionals on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Former deputy assistant secretary of state discusses Pentagon purge
-
Now Playing: Presidential transition turmoil
-
Now Playing: Meet the newest member of New Mexico’s history-making House delegation
-
Now Playing: Sarah Cooper discusses her new comedy special 'Everything's Fine'
-
Now Playing: All eyes on Supreme Court on Obamacare ruling
-
Now Playing: Shakeup at the Pentagon after defense secretary fired
-
Now Playing: Trump refuses to accept the results of the election
-
Now Playing: 'Smooth transition to a second Trump' term, Pompeo says
-
Now Playing: Experts on Trump’s refusal to concede, Pompeo’s ‘second administration’ remark
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: Unprecedented voter mobilization effort in Georgia: ‘Organizing gets the goods’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Future of Affordable Care Act at stake in Supreme Court