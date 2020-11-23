-
Now Playing: 3rd potential COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: AstraZeneca announces COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Nov. 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - COVID-19 cases surge as Thanksgiving approaches
-
Now Playing: Millions of Americans prepare for Thanksgiving travel
-
Now Playing: Travel during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, November 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: Busy Thanksgiving travel season looks much quieter
-
Now Playing: CDC’s Thanksgiving travel recommendations
-
Now Playing: Castle of Magical Dreams debuts at Hong Kong Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Airlines report spike in Thanksgiving cancellations after CDC warning
-
Now Playing: CDC warns Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving amid COVID surge
-
Now Playing: Boeing 737 Max cleared to fly
-
Now Playing: 100,000 volunteers sign up to help test cruise ships
-
Now Playing: Boeing’s 737 Max jets may return to service with fixes to software
-
Now Playing: SpaceX crew successfully docks at International Space Station
-
Now Playing: A 2-wheeled blast from the past
-
Now Playing: Hiker revived after being found by Navy crew
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Iota takes aim at Central America