Voters in Dixville Notch cast first ballots at midnight in New Hampshire primary

All six voters in Dixville Notch cast their ballots for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary.

January 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live