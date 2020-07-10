Transcript for Voters share why economy is a top issue amid the pandemic

Just 27 days to go until Election Day and early voting is already underway in 28 states and a Gallup poll out this week 44% of voters. Senate candidate stands on the economy is extremely important another 45% said it is very important. Those unemployed or underemployed because of the pandemic are especially concerned. And now president trump says stimulus relief talks are on hold. Until after the election some voters shared with us their worries about the American economy as they prepare to head for the polls. The economy is the most important issue to most people. And more important than that is their lively. So when you get in there if I believe Canada day. There's gonna keep my job for me and I can take care my family and do the things someone who do think that's where the votes in the go help. Residents perfect no response is perfect but I think that he is really it pandemic cited. Men. Brees license our economy he's created jobs he's created opportunity. You know he's gotten people back to work. I think that if you look at the bigger picture and I just hope that people don't focus on its 120 along. I'm just praying that congress. Comes together. Taxes are relief package and helps Alex all of us sure. Who are really really struggling. Spends seven months now hands. Yeah it's. It's not easy. And keep my hopes up and limping back to work soon and hopefully we'll get some relief. From the government nobody asked for that send I have the feeling we're paying the price. Being unemployed were Manning didn't show. Swept under the right hands. People's lives are at stake. I think in terms of what are pick what's important to people here is security and I mean economic security. I'm to know that there are going to be if they're going to be safe. Economically. Right now there so many small businesses struggling to understanding how to get control of that. In giving them a predictable future is what they're going to be looking for.

