West Virginia's Republican candidate Don Blankenship calls Sen. Manchin 'easy to beat

More
Don Blankenship, a former coal company CEO who was convicted of a misdemeanor for a deadly mine explosion, has cast himself as a political outsider willing to take on the Washington establishment.
2:51 | 05/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for West Virginia's Republican candidate Don Blankenship calls Sen. Manchin 'easy to beat

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55029947,"title":"West Virginia's Republican candidate Don Blankenship calls Sen. Manchin 'easy to beat","duration":"2:51","description":"Don Blankenship, a former coal company CEO who was convicted of a misdemeanor for a deadly mine explosion, has cast himself as a political outsider willing to take on the Washington establishment.","url":"/Politics/video/west-virginias-republican-candidate-don-blankenship-calls-sen-55029947","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.