A welcome to the investigation and cure Phillips my cohost Chris glass so on assignment this week so I'm joined today by two members are investigative team captured falters who covers all things White House and the hill and Johnson THE just been covering the trumps since the campaign joining us today gave his former White House lawyer Ty Cobb -- so great to have you with us thanks travelman. I think a lot of people. Have global view looking to you in the first thing that they sort of see is says summitry playing baseball has not. And that's not here I think you know you're in good shape to either that's really not what people think about what I think Ty Cobb the lawyers so as a family. History they are there was some dissing cousin my grandfather so you've been around DC. Forever a mean you've you've worked on Capitol Hill you've been in private practice. Just to what we're seeing right now did you ever think that this would be something that you would tackle in your career. Now now I think absolutely this was not something that day I raise my hand for. And sought out in particular I was contacted about representing the president individually at one point the firm wouldn't take that. That matter on and we were representing the state of Hawaii at the time in connection with the travel bans so there was a conflict and then I was asked to come in now switch. You know acquired a and significant restructuring oh I'm banking practices but. It was it was the it's. In essence who was my background that. Caused me to take their job like growth. Small town western Kansas my dad was a naval fighter pilots. You know I think is the president issue. That this was this was a very important task was very important to do an honorable are very important and get right legally. And shouldn't and then you reach the its not me who question and if the answer is Michael Cohen. You know I'm proud for the country that I took his Simon. You always say during your time at the White House he represented the presidency. Not the president specifically during your time there and and of course after not a you've left what's surprised you the most about your job working in the White House. So the station about representing the presidency not the president is not a die each comments not I'm not embarrassed. Known for having worked there and certainly. The president himself is the White House. De facto. So I really did work for him but my legal obligations or word to the institution. Same look and much like down again. In that role under the under the law and under the constitution. The duty is to the institution. Not to the individual that's why the president has individual council in connection with the investigation. But I think that at which it's fair to say. He can trump is a very unusual. President he's redefined politics as we know it this is a man who has had a number of advisors that have become convicted felons. There are numerous investigations under way there are numerous cabinet secretaries that have left. So what is going on in that White House is it trump. The man that is creating. This. Wall my my first response that is the I was there are professional capacity I had a specific Grohl. I tried it here that then left the psychology and others. Com but they are he he is a very direct. Forceful. Presents. He wants to get stuff done he hates obstacles. And any reaction wrongly in the face of obstacles to try to move mount a way or find somebody who move now the way for him so we can. He can do things. It's a it's a challenging environment and it's not it's not for everybody. But it there was there was a there was a fastening the task compared to. Other places you've worked for many many people say that. Donald Trump thrives in chaos he likes having a small group of people around what was a good day to day life I think everybody I think every every White House employee hazards of different experience he has an individual relationship with. Him virtually all the employees it's not. You can't really. It's they're not really similar. In my case. And I didn't have any difficulty getting face time and I mean originally when I was hired. I was a direct report to the president. I had no other reporting responsibilities. It's known that changed you know over time with. General Cali. Elsewhere. I would still oftentimes have faced time. With the president's. When you first got this job and want to read you this chart Rosie gave national law journal news said quote I have rocks in my head and steal. Walls and I'll positive prerequisite I rocks and oh yeah well I think I'm I think the rocks may have been ground to stand by banking. I thank you sure you read the book whose whose accuracy. I'm. And should talk to us a little bit about. The strategy it's. I'm your strategy there with the legal team while you're there. And how it related to what the president was saying publicly specifically. The tweets we reported that times that that was. A sense of frustration for many in the White House and the legal team in including you don't. Get. Science certain conditions. Taken the position and didn't behind as those that wasn't begging for and then run to the White House and offer my services but. How is honored to be asked present was very generous to me. The the issues about working with my staff. That they they were complicated. Because the risks such chaos on the first I was there remain within the first fifteen minutes of mine. You know swearing in Kelly Kelly replaces Bryant's fan and ask your mood she gets fired. So I was. Footnote on day one. And there was an inaccurate and it really never let up after that. Where will your first date this. Child work at Morgan with a mild working. To build my legal team was probably the most difficult chore that I had because. I didn't have any support initially from the White House Counsel's Office. McGann had refused himself and his entire office. From them. I'm Lawler investigation. Do you know they still handled that congressional peace over which I did not and cannot handle. And then. I had to go around basically that hat in hand. To find lawyers to you know help for Belfour with me. To assimilate documents produced documents reviewed documents and you're the one that made the decision. Moeller was going to get. All documents clove pressed the president made that decision I was warned that revised. But the president did make that decision and one he agreed with that he said OK yes we'll give Mueller everything. Yes some president now I'm in their CEO you read a lot about. You know why is why is the president acted guilty and I am always point to the fact that. I understand the question I understand. You know impetus for the question but in reality this is the president who. Him did not fight them the special counsel in terms of its. Evidence years requests the and all the witnesses testified voluntarily. Can the documents were produced volunteer now and it said that. Yeah it doesn't mean that they weren't heavily negotiated I mean keep in mind that the White House produced count 21000 plus or minus a thousand. And documents he has supposed to campaign which produced one point two. So we were in very known extensive negotiations. With with a special counsel in terms of what we would provide. Friends and we worked in it was a collaboration on I can't be critical I never Hannam I never had. A bad interaction. With smaller or his staff. You said you never had a bad interaction. Who with Robert Mahler in your negotiations well. Another former lawyer who you're familiar went bad John Dowd who you worked very closely wept while he was. On this podcast and intelligence cure he described. These smaller investigation as quote one of the greatest frauds this country's ever seen. Would you disagree the past yeah I'll show them you. What do you think about. Mueller I think Bob Mueller an American hero I think Bob Muller's again and you know even though he came from an argument privileged background. You know has backbone of steel he walked and firefight in Vietnam to pull out one of his injured colleagues and was appropriately honored for that I've known him thirty years as prosecutor. And a friend and I think I think the world of Bob Barr he's a V is say a very. Deliberate yet. But anybody's also class act and I'm and it's a very. Justice oriented. Person was or anybody who DNA can think of that the president didn't. Didn't want to testify. No the president was very clear from day one you know anybody who was asked. There should be encouraged to do so voluntarily. Do you see the world debt were gonna get. 30000. Pages but this is going to be a two page summary here were all the indictments I did over the last 21 months. Have fun. I think it'll be a shorter. Rather than longer. Because it's it's a pretty specific approach and he did we learn something new in the I don't think I know I and I don't believe so but at the same time. You know what do I know I'm minutes it's it's conceivable. On the other hand. The home and special counsel has done. An effective job. For his purposes in terms you know sentencing memoranda is speaking indictments. Laying out. That the other facts as they as they develop. You know the Russian. Hackers. You know there's a lot of detail they're. You know they look more hapless and coordinated but at the same time. You know that it's it's highly detailed and band there's no linked trump or that a campaign. In the same thing with a man for man afford him they just filed an 800 page. Sensing memorandum and and 800 pages there's no reference. Counselor you seem to have this feeling though that you coming issue that she if everyone thinking they EO Bob Mueller is there and deliver this silver bullet. To Donald Trump you don't buy that. I don't buy that but. How things shift by as it is Herman as you know has as you have seen recently Schiff is tax and two would you know basically. Saying Mueller didn't look into enough things you know when and we need you know and be fishing around try to find you know other possible avenues of you know. Through which to get to present do you believe based on everything you've known. That their. It won't you know there in their famous quotes out there that they don't have an impeachable offenses anything's 218. Congressman agree on. You I think. I read a piece today about you know than the on the net it was unlikely of course in my letter conference go that direction does because Lula. Political headaches of my costs but I think we've seen it clear that no comings and ship them. And others. Nadler. All of all of whom by the way. Call call me unqualified or troubling or pass for his resignation at one point. That all these people are basically and hell bent on issuing a lot of subpoenas. To get to the get to the administration and perpetuate this investigation. There were times when the relationship was strange to see what you say they Keaton the president was calling. The investigation when China and in your actually advocating for transparency and a smaller you have a good relationship with. Well keep in mind that so in my first in my first and nine and a half months. Out of ten and a half. The dead I was able to prevent the president from going on the attack as Tamar. And what wasn't really Intel. Yeah and doubt sound and they are critical critical Tweeter Mueller and and Rudy beat him join the team that. You know the onslaught I mean I think president felt unleashed that he's found this very frustrating it's particularly frustrated them and foreign affairs he doesn't like the timing and you know once this over. But it's never going to be Communists is gonna go for missile go through 20/20 in estrogen and if the president is realized or go beyond. He and Rudy Giuliani as you just mentioned there has a very different approach that you do. Is he serving the president well. Well keep in mind he does and have my job. And then there is part of the alleged outlet on the so but oh what Nazi and I wasn't I was part of I was I was their for the White House Rudy is there. Representing individual but keep in mind that beyond that that you can criticize the strategy is it wouldn't have been my strategy and I have I named. I don't feel the same way about mullah I don't feel that investigation is a which found. I'm wishing I wish it'd happen on a quicker timetable but it didn't and that scene on that's unfortunate but. At the same time it's not it's not make real criticism. Of the special counsel that on the timing because. There were a lot of surprises a lot of a lot of things. You know distracted him from focusing on the president from man of forts. You know. Decade old issues to. You know pop and up forces of the world and beyond Carter pages the world in the Roger stone's of the world so it's not my view that it ended its witch hunt and Rudy and the president have been effective. In general in a way that. Yeah who would not amend preferable for me but they have ratcheted up the public's. Concerns about investigation and the and it's legitimacy. I I object to that approach but. It did it's it's his choice he's president. And it's what it's what Clinton did today Ken Starr thing you've said he knew you you you were the White House side of this. See you know the White House you were in there. The people in the White House not serving the president well. I think. He is said he wanted to clean shop one to prune out some of the bad ones I mentioned a lot of advisors and secretaries that have already left yeah I think indeed indeed disingenuous to as suggests that the president doesn't need a better. They charged him. And then we have some of the people that have been chosen. Pan and put in significant roles have not performed. As he may have as he may have hoped Tory is four is voters Manto. We're counting down we thought the report would be coming last week is that area who knows when it's gone well I think that I think the fact that. I think the fact dented and didn't drop this week is. His classic Bob Mahler. You know unlike. Unlike the Democrats on the you know who have this call in show while you know. You know the president of our country is tranda. Negotiate he the potential denuclearization. Of the north Korean Peninsula which would've otherwise been important. Two people had been in the past. I think that's I think pension shameful. And I think Mueller would not drop. This report with the president out of the country how soon do you think it will drop in I would suspect certainly no later than mid march. I've got great having you with us my pleasure thank you all very much. Appears to get quick break we'll be right back. Yeah. And welcome back can cure Phillips along here with Catherine folders. Who covers the hill and White House forests. Investigative our producer reporter. Net mosque. And NASA Johnson Tucci who has been covering the trams since the campaign there are so anti anti still alive until a regional and our let's talk about her interview with Ty Cobb who wrecked the White House as Robert Mueller was ramping in this investigation a Russian meddling he calls Muller in our interview. An American hero. It very different from his former boss write any new for every time we hear trump out there bashing him the Catherine I mean do we know this PO. He used Ty Cobb and others have a lot of respect for Bob Mueller. Absolutely enduring ties. Tenure in the White House he never said anything negative about mall -- he was the one who advised the president to turn over all of these documents unpleasant little Catherine the one dead told the president don't tweet about Mueller keep everything you know the G braided Joan go after any sort of way he did in you know he told us that he had success with that. Before a little bit during his time there but then ultimately John as you know that's strategy that I had. I'm with transparency with Muller went don't tweet about though witch hunt as the president calls that ultimately drove a wedge between. Though legal team that came on after that John Dowd who was with a Ty Cobb and Rudy Giuliani who had a very different approach well and you also. Heard him talk about the fact that the president grew increasingly frustrated. With having to wait and John you always talked about. That the strategy of the lawyers was to give him the very next holiday and say the investigation is going to be over by Valentine's Day it's going to be all right July 4 inning kept not and Daniel we started counts Saint Patrick's Day and others I was getting a little concerned we're gonna run at a holidays here but that really was that team for so long they had to give Donald Trump markers to go by just to calm him down but the Rooney strategy that sort of hard and go after Mahler strategy it seems like really was born out of that frustration the president was feeling frustration. Point in a word that I use specifically with what you talk about with with Rudy Giuliani was that. Trump felt quote unleashed ones that Rudy came onto the legal team which was apparent from the response will ties words a stark contrast. From that man that I worked with president tramp and also for the White House. As trump took to the podium for a record two hour speech at the conservative gathering seed pact this weekend. This is what he had to say about Bob Mueller take a listen. Robert Mueller put thirteen of the angry as Democrats. In the history of our country on the. These are angry angry didn't let me take a look at. One of them was involved with a Hillary Clinton foundation and running in. Perhaps the worst credit intonation and Bob any human being I've never seen. Well Jonas. Good Jack it would have been. Can do whatever he wants anyway original probably. But we have. Cox flips. I had a nasty business transaction with the Robert Mueller a number of years ago I see why isn't. He wanted a job as FBI director I mean these things that are other than. Why isn't that and I didn't give it to watch. Jim Connolly. Lyon James coming. Are. I mean I think that senior hearing pretty clearly that's not that's the Ty Cobb strategy may have been the first inning strategy we're not in the first inning anymore now I think the games over rain delay something like that we're coming back maybe in two seasons from now. Com we'll keep you posted trying to price harper contractor is just went only to another state and often goes but anyway sorry the world kind of sore from that down DC but anyway. EE don't you you think about that speech I mean I had people emailing me asking because you know my little fun excel sheet tracking how long trump would go during the campaign. That speech was all over the map complete lead. Ages without any bounds with where he was going and I just think the one passed tricks that everybody forgets we need tax Bob Mueller. Bob Bonser republic and analyst Katherine use the word unleashed that's what we heard. Yes and John just didn't speaking out that it is Steve specifically and a you've talked to sources about that but. It does that ultimately hurt him with Mueller. I don't think that that's Beecher of this or any consequence I just think the idea that he is constantly attacking after what we can all agree on the worst weeks of his presidency you had. Michael Cohen up on Capitol Hill of this rating and you had this second summit with the north Koreans that you know eight has to fly home without a deal for the man it's known for the art of the deal was not able to do now of course blaming it on Michael Kyle yeah an enemy the sources I spoke to over the weekend just said that to see him in that moment to go one that long. With no script obviously but just two completely beer in so many different directions. They felt that was a president that could be nervous about what's coming and that's really the unknowns. Well I'm now you see what happened on Sunday with. With the chairman Nadler coming on our show with George Stephanopoulos. Talking about where this is headed next. Back in 1974. The house committees were able to get access to the grand jury evidence against Richard Nixon. Can you get that evidence in this case. May be our lawyers are rule we will do everything we can to get that evidence. We'll do everything we can to get what ever evidence. We are the starting this investigation. We will tomorrow. We will be issuing document requests over sixty different people. And individuals. From the White House. To the do it Department of Justice Donald Trump junior Alan Weisel birds. To begin the investigation is to present the case students to American people a better it's but obstruction of justice. Corruption and abusive. Power and we received. That listed now full list of eighty names yet so actually he told George this is going to be sixteen games somehow overnight they must have found 21 more so we're talking about the main players from the rusher pro bright so manna for Dietz Roger Stone. There Roland there but we're seeing people. Like you know hope hicks coming back into this picture Couri Lewin douse his first campaign manager Matt if you and I were talking earlier is it's the people involved. In the southern district pro that are also coming under the focus of the Judiciary Committee fiasco what you see here is that this is now much wider than collusion. And Russian interference in the campaign. The word that jumped out of me that dead ten Nadler used in speaking with George. Ways abusive power. That's a term that's in the impeachment clause that actually covers are a really wide area doesn't even have to be criminal. Abuse of powers early in the idea of congress I would say that would most interesting thing to me so far as I've spoken to about three people. That have received these letters as part of the fun 81 list but with base hit to me is that I've already given this information over I'd given this either to Bob Mueller or to the House Intelligence Committee or to the Senate Committees and met and eat you know Capitol Hill better than any of us. How does that work with these committees they really do not play nicely. Other well we know that they are wading into this really for the first time as of just a couple months ago and that. That leadership in on the democratic side was gonna try and play traffic cop pan and do some of the divvying up of the responsibilities. But what's unique about the Judiciary Committee because it has the potential to handle any sort of impeachment is that. They really can cast the widest net and and ultimately have the most authority. And one thing that you see here is that they are not waiting to see if they're gonna get them all a report. There's this almost an inch this list is almost an insurance policy because so many of these people were interviewed as part of the Mahler investigation. I think what the chairman is saying is. We may get the report are we may not but we're moving forward looking. I'll have little differently and Aaron Catherine if you aren't disagreement on this but. I found it less insurance policy I found it more warning shot high do you think you're done here you think this is all of breathing fits the rumors going around about Bob Mueller rap and upper true. Guess why I'm Jerry Nadler nice to each. There were eight yeah I see it that way too but at the same time as are talking on it before this week. I've always known that this committee they've always said publicly that they are going to the recreate the Muller's investigation other going to talk to a lot of these people anyway but we've. We actually did start seeing. Concerns raised about Felix eaters connection to Donald Trump as far back as 2015. But I think at the time it was really viewed as. You know the rough and tumble of the New York real estate world. Just firm. People who haven't gotten the background of Felix hater. He was a associate of the Trump Organization he brought in real estate deals. Some of the most notable of those were the trump SoHo hotel project in New York City. But Felix had a past he had served a year in prison on an assault charge he had been involved in. A pump and dump. Stock scam. Which ultimately made him a star government witness. And to read Felix's whole life story there's actually quite a bit of assistance that he is provided to since that time to the government. Which I think made that Trump Organization and trump himself. A little bit nervous looting that we know these committees want to ask about is the trump tower Moscow project Felix was the co architect of that deal working on Michael calling George Stephanopoulos actually spoke to Felix last year here's what. Georgian Felix talked about. I approached Michael Cohen about the opportunity. It was very excited about how trump signed the letter of intent and you know Michael Cohen for a long time. We've known each other since we're teenagers saw the emails he wrote to about this project were made public published in the New York. Times one of them is said I will get prudent on this program and we will get Donald elected. But he our boy can become present USA and we can engineer Pavel get all of Putin's team to buy in on this. What did you mean by that two guys that know each other since teenage years. Being beyond duty. That somebody that they knew and worked for was running for president. Trying to do a deal in Russia and clearly if the deal had gone a little further and I wished it would have. I would've gotten on the phone I would've made phone calls I would've gotten to people who know pollutants to try to get his blessing and bring him on board. And hopefully. Calpine elect Donald Trump I was trying to do a real estate transaction. Clearly. Was not involved in the campaign nor was I involved in any of the political. And and now Stater is set to testify march 14 this open hearing. Eight in front of the House Intelligence Committee yeah I mean that it in and of itself as extremely rare and a house Intel committee. Barely did any public hearings for the last two years he's gonna be a very fascinating witness and and I mean I just wanna go back to Matt on it he's it. Connections to the Trump's run long and deep he had business cards. That is said he worked for the Trump Organization didn't even have liked them somewhat pseudo office in the building he. At an office senate I believe Michael court testified about this. That the office that Michael vacated. On the same floor of the 26 floor went Donald Trump. Became Felix haters office. That the word of caution about Felix hater and I think what the people around Donald Trump would say is. He is a classic New York real estate huckster in the sense and that may be in the best sense are the most favorable sense. He would tell you what ever you wanted to hear in order to make a deal happen and I think. Bird Donald Trump to watch him. Show up on Capitol Hill and testify before Kirk a congressional panel has got to be just dizzying to think I'm. What he might say. Oh in front of all these members. At my senses is. That the timeline of the trump tower Moscow DL has sort of started to solidify where. Earlier versions of events were that this deal was all done before the Iowa Caucuses get started. That now I think it Michael Cohen has made clear and I suspect that Felix eater will support. That it was. The discussions were still going on as late as June or July 26 yen and was I think she. He will be will be gives him insight into the trump family like few really can't I mean I I get tears to your point that it'll be dizzying he's being called up there but he's been around the trumps he's been traveled with them it one of the best stories that Felix leader told George was a trip that a bomb could trump took with him to Moscow I think we have that sound as well. As we pass an office. Security. Guard or visit I guess who's part of what the equivalent of their Secret Service. Says that's the boss's office. And he opens the door just to show it sort of take a look through the door but don't coincide. And debunk that said do you think I could sit behind a chair and he looked him he says Baum OK go ahead I guess they convinced them. And she sat down behind the desk spun. Twice in the chair was very happy about it that's Vladimir. Putin's chair that he's talking about there and I think that's the other piece of this that's so interesting is. Felix eater may tell a different story than Donald Trump told on the campaign trail. About his associations. His business dealings his visits to Moscow. Felix was a firsthand witness to all of that so this. The source that I had for a long time very close to the investigation surrounding Trump's businesses his taxes. Tells me that Felix Ater is the one to watch out of all the individuals that Michael Cohen names during. The hearing. That Felix Ater is is is the one to pay attention to and that could direct quote was just follow the money. Her piano I think that I think Felix is gonna have some unique insights. That challenge with Felix is just knowing. What was reality and what was wishful hope paying about where deals might go. He is run through that list again because I think to strip people turn two lead them league catcher coupled where feelings can go so. Obviously it's must go to our its trump SoHo. Which is another that was the first when they opened in downtown Manhattan what was the other. Well Felix was also involved in a development and in Florida that trump did. And the one notable thing about that relationship there was a a lawsuit in which. Donald Trump was called for a deposition. And he was asked if he knew Felix Ater. And mr. trump said in response to that question I wouldn't know MF I was in the same room as him. Then we know that Felix took great umbrage at that association that he felt slighted by Donald Trump at that point Catherine how many people could you count that Donald Trump is said I don't know that never seen metal. I was just picture video of them and Kabul and that any question and he said the same thing about a Vladimir Putin's right before. He was elected president I knew them and that I was in my I didn't even then my hand haven't had any interactions with them so it's hard to believe he has an agent of the Donald Trump playbook the listening. And thanks for joining us for another episode of the investigation as this story continues to develop we will be recording more episodes. Special thanks to our producers and help us get through this every week Trevor Hastings Caitlin former annaly McCaskey. For my colleagues here with me Johnson teaching math mosque and Catherine folders and cure Phillips and we'll see you next time investigation.

