Transcript for White House budget increases spending on HIV research

Speaking of health care do you want to move into our next topic completely related here on the budget because part of this new budget proposal from the trump administration. Is a huge boost of funding into HIV research 291. Million dollars I do want to bring in doctor David Rosenthal. He's the director of young adult and pediatric HIV research at north bowl health systems on Long Island New York. Doctor a great to have you with does it too long islanders with U two's so were in good company here sir we appreciate your time. What's your first reaction. Two this huge injection of cash from the trump budget. That's something I think is really important when it looks they insist that based on a plan that doctor Anthony out from the NIH put together our. If it basically takes. Current resource is that we have available right now and really allows us to make a difference in being able to you and decreased number HIV cases on the State's right now. He and doctor I was surprised actually did Tara Reid is emerges today get ready effort to have you with us today. In 2017. Nearly 40000. New HIV diagnosis. In the United States so where we see the number going here you're the expert here over the last several years has this number consistently ticked opera where we actually see the number of cases at the moment. So we've been fortunate to numbers are actually plateaued over the past recent years but unfortunately there are certain groups that the numbers are still angry thing and then nice thing about this proposal and it's something that we're looking across health care and general. Is is we want to address treatment as prevention we want to get individuals who are ready being treated you already start. It decreased their virus that they're not I'm not transmit the virus. Don't explanation that he can use HIV prevention methodologies like crap which is one don't want the Natick bird a transmission of HIV to be able to prevent the virus from spreading. Doctor Rosenthal I'm curious how you see this fitting in with the other budget priorities outlined by the White House today. Another aspect of the president's proposal would cut one and a half trillion dollars from Medicaid over ten years block granting to states giving states a lot more discretion. I'm curious your take on how that might impact public health prevention in the HIV aids world and elsewhere can you look at this. In a vacuum and say we're only gonna focus on the HIV aids funding when there's so many other proposed budget cots to public health. Not agreed to take a look at public health across the board we need to take a look at all of the social determinant of health and how we're going to address how are Americans. Across the board and I don't think any one policy or one proposal is going to be able to be looked at an isolation we have to look at it all ballistic late. The issue that we need to make sure that we're doing it does lead to make sure that we're Alice or allocating resources to make sure that we can make significant changes in health care where we have B billion deal that. And leveraging the latest knowledge that we haven't and health care and art and that happen. Doctor David Rosenthal with north well held in New York sir we appreciate you joining us is after Ernie BC thank you very much. Thank so much appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.