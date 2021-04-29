Transcript for White House deputy press secretary talks President Biden’s first 100 days

We're joined now by White House deputy Press Secretary Corey little junction Garrett thank you so much for being here. Thank you so much for having me Lindsay hello. So often these features a joint session of congress have lofty rhetoric and ambitious proposals that don't really reflect the political realities of what can actually get ass especially when divided congress. So does the president plan to address that divide on issues like. Policing reform on the heels of the showman verdict immigration reform and gun control measure so that something actually gets done. Yes thank you for the question look tonight is they a critical night for the president as you know this is on the eve of his first hundred days. In the office. Of the presidency. And he came into the office would multiple crises that he's talked about. The economic crises the climate change crises a pandemic. Crises and also this racial. The crises that were in the equally they inequality the system systemic racism that he has talked about. For some time now specially during the campaign about the moment that we're in as a country and so tonight as you just stated. Lindsay he's going to talk about a couple of things go until the talk about the American families plan and talk about the investment. In in children and families in our kids and our grandkids. But he's also going to talk about police reform. And he's gonna talk about immigration and gun safety and as it comes to police reform the prison has been very clear it's time that we take action. It's time for. For us to do real police reform he has supported the George Floyd just as police. Policing act and he's asked congress to move forward with they'd he's put out a statement. Of support for that piece of legislation and so could talk a little bit more about that tonight I don't want to get too much ahead of him but it is inning critically important issue. For the president and as you know Valencia because I know you've covered this that the president. Got to got to know the George Floyd family. Pretty well over the last couple of months he called them. On the night of of the verdict on the day of the verdict and so this is something that he has watched closely. And and really want some change to happen some. Fundamental structural change to happen with when it comes to police reform in health talk more about that with a moment about all of this tonight. And the president of course is going to be talking to members of congress but he's addressing the American people at large so what's most important message that he's trying to convey to Americans who are watching at home. Yeah you know home as we know George. Instead under heavy you know president inviting really. Is someone who can connect with the American people tonight he'll be talking directly to them really talking about how government can work. Right when you look at the American rescue plan meeting the moment and you see the evidence of that working right now specially in this pandemic that were and and he wants to make sure people understand that he's gonna talk about the year that we've been been through and how far we've come. The successes that we see with the 200 million doses and arms when it comes to the vaccine strategy and he's put forth. The mighty that that came out of the American rescue plan to open up school safely. To help small businesses to help families so we'll talk about that but he'll also talk about how little we. Use that momentum from the first hundred days into the next stage. Of where we need to go and that's really truly in his. Investing in families investing in this country and that is the American families plan which shall ice as I mentioned helped topple a bit more tonight. And also the American jobs plan which was the first package that he unveiled about a month ago. And yes of course you are concerned about the American families plan is there really give that explanation but it won't talk and investing in the expanding access to education child care which is compliant infrastructure clinch the price on both measures will approach four trillion dollars the president really make that he's too Republicans as wells moderate Democrats who emotional need to get this through congress to actually support either measure without large at a price tag. Well a couple of things Lindsay look one of the things that we have realizing this pandemic is how badly. People have been left behind the middle class the working class. I have not been moving forward with the economic growth that we have seen and we this is something that we know like when the when we see GG DP go but we see unemployment and economic growth it should bring everyone along. And so what is things and Joseph Biden has talked about the president's talked about is building back better than we were before. And we can't go back to before the the pandemic we have to move forward in the wave where there's equity. In that of where we don't leave these families who just can't we are not able to get those basic needs behind and so. This needs a big investments this needs focus of this means in real investment. It's all the president has been doing is meeting in a bipartisan way in the Oval Office with folks on the democratic side folks on the Republican side. And having that conversation the way he sees it is he put his plan together. And if people have ideas of to do it better and how to pay for it because he believes. That we need to pay for this and not put this. On the back of Americans who've been really having the brunt of this this economic crisis and their pandemic. He wants to appear he wants to hear than those in the good faith effort. We got a we got 88 capture. A proposal thrown from Republicans last Friday on the American shops plant cleared to review we were gonna have those conversations. With with the Republicans have put that fourth. And also we just announced today that the president's going to be meeting. With leadership on both the house. And the curtain and the and the senate side be the big four as they like to call them on May twelfth. And to continue to have those conversation with leadership as well we believe we believe that this infrastructure plan. That we've been talking about should get bipartisan support because we have seen bipartisan support. Outside of Washington DC Republicans independents Democrats sold legislators we should come together and get bipartisan support. On this piece of legislation both the Americans jobs plan and the Americans families plan. And incurring lastly he of course served as chief of staff for Kabul Harris after her nomination as vice president which lately campaign true. I keep imagining this moment right where tonight we're gonna have hasn't but in the forefront and in two women. Right behind him of course vice president Harrison's speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi. Us a sense of of what you can imagine is going to be running through your mind and so many others watching that moment. It is it's a ninja. Stork moment tonight I have a a little six year old girl I am excited for her to see this for herself. So she can see her self through the speaker and and the vice president it's a historic moment. You know I also want to add to G given me the opportunity when you looked yet he seat come on Harris the first black woman first woman of Asian. Dissent who a heritage who is the vice president standing next to the president on almost every issue and being a partner. And you look at the cabinet as a whole and the diversity that you see. In this cabinet how this is. What we're bringing forth what the president is talking about because he truly wants to bring everybody to the table so tonight yes to your point Lindsay tonight's going to be a historic night and I look forward to seeing and a Korean town here really appreciate talking with us village appreciate it.

