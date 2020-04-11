Transcript for Wisconsin officials give update on counting votes

Today it was God's elections commission staff will be standing ready to assist clerics as they start the process of triple checking the results. Statutorily required canvass process begins today or can certify those results. This includes the random selection of five percents. A boating. Equipment for Betsy used in this election which must be audited. To make sure that the paper tally is the same as a voting equipment. So all those things have to happen before we have certified results. Yesterday's voting process an election night counting went very well in Wisconsin and across the country. Despite more absentee ballots the evening proceeded in a very normal fashion. Our election was acts he's unit with precision. And it's also. You know every step of the process is publicly of the Ruble and I think that's really important. Every step of the elections processes is publicly observable. You can observe Election Day and voters casting their ballot. You can observe the votes being tallied. Nine. The voter registration records are public information. That absentee data is public information. Each of the results are posted. I'm the county's web sites so again data collection ministry is is to follow the law and what the Los says that on election night. Each municipality. Cements their unofficial results. Unofficial being the key word. Sue their county. And account need and hosts unofficial results I recording unit on their web site. There is no certified election night aggregate results. That is according to state law is not a process that we made up her adopted that is according to state La and we followed state law. Democracy. Is following the laws that happens but her sky by our elected lawmakers. And the elected lawmakers had prescribed this process for canvassing in our jurisdictions. I am incredibly. Proud of the work done by Wisconsin's election officials and I feel a 100%. Confidence. In the election that they conducted. And that the laws that are established by elected lawmakers are followed in yesterday's election. So we don't there's no calling elections at the state level right that's called certification. And certification. Is a very meticulous careful process that commends as a witness this certification at the state level on December 1. Up until that point. There is no statewide. Aggregates. There is no content via election. Any of those predictions that you're hearing. Our predictions by the media and other groups based on one official results. I just think that's so important and I don't for so many of us. Spent the last few months talking about this and the mechanics of how the process works and so I think you know as a head and says today it's really important to continue to convey that message. That we've all been working so hard Hewlett understand exactly how the process works in Britain those mechanical ax to Wisconsin motorists. I'm fortunate earlier this. Morning I may have misspoken. About all of the unofficial results being in. From our municipal clerks around stay so getting at 18150. Municipal clicks around the state and it looks like a according to you looking through get all those Tony web sites. That every single one of those jurisdictions has submitted their unofficial results except for one tiny township. Less than 300 dollars and their workings you'd get their ballots finished in counted and posted as we at least each and so on and that's we have no reason to believe that there are any other ballots that have not yet been counted and included as part of those unofficial totals. But again in the canvass process so important rate they canvass process is where the municipal. Election officials double check all the results to make sure that they have to crack number of registrations. To make should everything checks out. And the counties they do the same also today at four classes exit the deadline for the municipalities to us there is processed into them wrote the materials over to the county's. Where they start dinner certification process at the county. They Guinea due does double checks. All this publicly observable you can go watch in your local communities if you're is skeptical about the process. In each if you go watch the processing your local community. And so does that all they do their double checks and there it comes to the states. I ski lie on December 1 at the public meeting of the Wisconsin elections commission is one of those results are certified. I'm and that's when we will have the official winner. We'll have the official results of the election at that December 1 meeting as prescribed. IXT blocked. I'm and so with that I don't know read if you had any other backgrounds you until lands then we can open it up for some questions. Church is the only other thing to let people know is that. Results that you're seeing reported on web sites and newspapers on cable TV and ever. Based on. They aggregate them they report them. Wisconsin elections commission doesn't get any numbers. From the locals until starting next week when the county start sort of argue numbers so if you're asking us this number right used that number right. Numbers that you're seeing are from the news media are generally very accurate. I'm they're not official and we don't help reports in from Beirut in the counties or sell sell you something to make sure that you all now. Sochi Olympics you questions Megan the first ones from nick or. Good morning. Thank you. The president was referring to elections this morning earlier as it is a fraud in saying that other quote finding boats everywhere. Anything you'd like to say about ban and how the process went late into the night early into the morning in Wisconsin who. Think you get the last night and operas and to that you know as I always deal I'm happy to talk about the facts of how elections work. And elections are such a deliberate meticulous process. Where each of our local election officials and our local communities are conducting this process in a public. Citing. I'm Greece piece of data is publicly available and so there's no opportunity. You add additional votes to the tally rates because you have to make -- everybody's registered to vote that they have a lot absentee request on file that they signed hold for the show their photo ID there is no opportunity to count a ballot that did not go through that incredibly meticulous process to make sure it was issued practically. To make sure that county track sleep and then again it also has to go through those three steps of Candace at the municipal. County and the state level before we have certified results. And anybody is welcome to watch that process some of the places even light streams their tally last night and so I think that it's insulting our local election officials to say that Eddie Eddie. Yesterday's election was anything but an incredible success that was a result of years of preparation and she admits he curiously carefully unlocked. Next it's in Orange answer. I'm Kyrie. Go ahead cinnamon. Putin huge yourself. So can you hear me now. Yes OK great and just a couple quick questions on the canvassing process on the so. Was it Forex yen today that the municipalities. Start. Errors certification or is that this was to be done. Ends when it shifts to the coney is his. Of the counties have a schedule. Time for candidates saying or are they allowed to start whenever they received. Results from the municipality it's. Thanks for the class ended and you know it is sort of a cascading series of events in Thailand that's laid out by the statutes so today's for a class that buying is for the municipalities tune in to route and materials. Suited their county the county then once they receive the this year as each county. Will notice just like the municipality did don't notice when their hand this is going through Kirk. And understanding captains at the municipal level they noticed their municipal ordinance and this and then once that's complete in the county receives an interior the town even convenes they're they're kind words in the Sarah's. And begin their sex he's so it is a very. I jurisdiction and banks county. When they mean those boards but I'll be publicly noticed. And they'll be available for peoples who observe and engagement. Think you next discuss it next to Scott Bauer. Megan thanks again and I'm Purdue on this call. I'm he's looking a little bit about provisional ballots armed how many do you an idea how many are out there and if not he gets some historical. Perspective on how many we should see you might be out there. So much for that question and you know and it adds another I didn't think Serena provisional ballots tube so provisional ballots is it somebody didn't have a photo ID yesterday they're able to cast a provisional ballots under a Mara. We don't have those official numbers yes because they're still being answered as parents and critics are hard tension in this process. I'm but we will have those shortly each column but we're not seeing anything to indicate that we would have more traditional than usual. I don't know read if you remember what it's when he sixteen president Saddam or visuals look like H. I wish I did night I can't remember and write offs from the pump off find it needs to go along with the what if the home video links come for today's. Session. Officially there in the city Wisconsin and Jim wolf talking about the process there. In the state of Wisconsin where Joseph Biden now has about a 20000 vote. Lead over. Donald Trump could not ready to project that stage yet as you heard they are also saying that any numbers you're seeing are coming from the media that's what we know right now we're not ready to project to win. For Joseph Biden he's got about a 20000 vote lead.

