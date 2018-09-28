Now Playing: Sen. Dianne Feinstein rails against Kavanaugh's 'aggressive and belligerent' behavior

Now Playing: 'I can't sit here anymore': Sen. Harris said after walking out of meeting

Now Playing: Women confront Sen. Flake over Kavanaugh support

Now Playing: 'We will continue this fight': Sen. Blumenthal

Now Playing: GoFundMe campaign reference during Ford testimony

Now Playing: Several Democratic senators walk out of meeting

Now Playing: Kavanaugh 'lied' in interview, drank to excess, classmate from Yale says

Now Playing: Sarah Sanders on Trump's reaction to Kavanaugh, Ford

Now Playing: Trump tweets support for Kavanaugh

Now Playing: Senate Judiciary Committee set to vote on Kavanaugh

Now Playing: Trump heard exactly what he wanted to hear from Kavanaugh: Sources

Now Playing: Kavanaugh: 'I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process'

Now Playing: Kavanaugh accuser details night she says he sexually assaulted her

Now Playing: Americans around the US tune into Kavanaugh, accuser hearing

Now Playing: Kavanaugh: 'This has destroyed my family'

Now Playing: 'You're looking for fair process, you came to the wrong town': Sen. Lindsey Graham

Now Playing: Christine Blasey Ford: '100 percent' sure Kavanaugh was attacker

Now Playing: Sen. Durbin suggests Kavanaugh stop hearing, ask for FBI investigation

Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Senate forecast update for Sept. 27, 2018