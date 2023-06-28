Yusef Salaam, of exonerated 'Central Park Five,' likely to win New York City primary

Yusef Salaam, of the exonerated 'Central Park Five,' is likely to win a New York City primary for a seat on the City Council representing Harlem.

June 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live