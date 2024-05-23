Get an effective way to workout at home.

The best home workout machines of 2024

Shop the best workout machines for your home.

Shop the best workout machines for your home.

Shop the best workout machines for your home.

Shop the best workout machines for your home.

Home workout machines have become a staple in many households, offering a convenient and effective way to stay fit without leaving the comfort of your home.

Whether you're a fitness novice or a seasoned athlete, there's a machine tailored to your needs.

Plus, several of the home workout machines below are on sale for Memorial Day weekend. Check them out below.

Shop the best workout machines for your home. ABC News, amazon, bestbuy

What to look for when choosing a home workout machine

Space Availability: Consider the space you have at home. Some machines, like treadmills and ellipticals, require more room, while others, like compact rowing machines or resistance bands, take up less space.



Fitness Goals: Identify your fitness objectives. Are you aiming for weight loss, muscle building, cardiovascular health, or a combination of these? Different machines serve different purposes.



Budget: Home workout machines come in a wide price range. Set a budget that aligns with your financial situation and fitness goals.



Features and Technology: Look for features that enhance your workout experience, such as digital displays, heart rate monitors, pre-programmed workouts, and connectivity with fitness apps.



User Reviews and Ratings: Research user feedback to get insights into the performance and durability of the machine. Reliable reviews can provide a realistic expectation of what to expect.



Ease of Use: Choose a machine that matches your fitness level and is easy to use. Complicated setups or adjustments can be a deterrent to consistent use.

Types of home workout machines

Treadmills: Ideal for cardio workouts, running, and walking. They offer varying speeds and incline settings.



Ellipticals: Provide a low-impact, full-body workout. Great for those with joint issues.



Stationary Bikes: Focus on lower body and cardiovascular health. Options include upright, recumbent, and spin bikes.



Rowing Machines: Offer a full-body workout, targeting both cardio and strength.



Strength Training Machines:*Include home gyms and multi-gyms for muscle building and toning.



Compact Options: Such as resistance bands, dumbbells, and kettlebells for those with limited space.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

TOP DEALS || 40% OFF OR MORE || TECH || MATTRESSES || APPLIANCES || HOME & KITCHEN || LUGGAGE || FASHION || OUTDOOR FURNITURE

15% off Amazon Speediance Smart Home Gym System This smart home gym let's you tailor your workouts to focus on strength training, cardio or stretching at any given time. Best For: Those who want to place their gym membership with one piece of machinery. $3786.47

$4469 Amazon Shop Now

13% off NordicTrack NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill This is a high-end treadmill with a 10-inch touchscreen, adjustable incline, and iFit compatibility, which is NordicTrack's in-house workout program. Best For: Runners and walkers looking for a comprehensive cardio workout with advanced tech features. $1999

$2299 NordicTrack Shop Now

11% off Amazon Bowflex Max Trainer M6 A combination of an elliptical and stepper, this machine offers 16 resistance levels and a compact design. Best For: Those seeking a high-intensity, low-impact workout that fits in smaller spaces. $1375.84

$1551.02 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Concept2 RowErg Indoor Rowing Machine This machine is a durable rower with adjustable resistance and performance tracking. It has a slim profile and is easy to store. Best For: Full-body workouts, suitable for all fitness levels. $1559.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Total Gym XLS This versatile home gym provides users with over 80 exercises, focusing on strength and flexibility. Best For: Those wanting a total body workout without needing multiple machines. $999.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Compatible with various cycling apps, this bike features adjustable resistance and a smooth ride. Best For: Spin class enthusiasts and those looking for a customizable cycling experience. $899.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon TRX Training All-in-One Suspension Trainer Exercise Equipment Portable and versatile, this system uses bodyweight to build strength, balance, and flexibility. Best For: Those who want a flexible, full-body workout they can take anywhere. $219.95 Amazon Shop Now

QVC Proform Vue Fitness Mirror This is a sleek, interactive device that acts like a mirror and that streams live and on-demand fitness classes. Best For: Tech-savvy individuals who prefer guided workouts without bulky equipment. $1499 QVC Shop Now

Amazon Niceday Elliptical Machine This elliptical can accomdates heights up to 6' 4" and has a magnetic drive system that ensures a quiet experience. Best For: Low-impact cardio workouts with a focus on comfort and variety. $499.99 Amazon Shop Now