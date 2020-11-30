Driver escapes Formula 1 fireball after huge crash

The driver walked away relatively unscathed from his burning car after it sliced in half and exploded into a fireball, following a crash on the first lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix.
1:27 | 11/30/20

