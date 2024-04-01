LA Times facing backlash for LSU-UCLA op-ed

The LA Times edited a previously published column about the LSU women’s basketball team after head coach Kim Mulkey called it “sexist” and “wrong.”

April 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live