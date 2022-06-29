MLB plays iconic ‘Field of Dreams’ game for a 2nd season

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds played a game at the Field of Dreams in Iowa on Thursday, in the second edition of the MLB’s homage to the classic 1989 film starring Kevin Costner.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live