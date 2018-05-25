Now Playing: Alexa sends family's private conversation to random contact

Now Playing: Top gadgets for emergencies

Now Playing: New accusations against Facebook

Now Playing: Amazon responds to story that Echo sent private talk to random contact

Now Playing: University of Central Florida develops LED fabric

Now Playing: How to charge your phone faster

Now Playing: Twitter users blocked by Trump may soon get a reprieve

Now Playing: Apple refunds customers who purchased battery replacements

Now Playing: Concerns grow over Amazon's facial-recognition software

Now Playing: Siri gets a new voice

Now Playing: Headphone company Ossic goes out of business

Now Playing: Elon Musk holds rare town hall to discuss LA tunnel

Now Playing: Amazon Prime set to increase its annual membership fee by $10

Now Playing: YouTube Music launches revamped version

Now Playing: Twitter implements new filter that demotes trolls' tweets

Now Playing: Deep summer discounts for Amazon Prime members in Florida

Now Playing: Amazon to expand cashier-less grocery stores

Now Playing: Nintendo to re-release its NES Classic Edition console

Now Playing: The royal wedding augmented reality experience