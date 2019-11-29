Transcript for Amazon Alexa to convey emotions

In today's tech bytes a lack side getting emotional Amazon has started a new program that enables its virtual assistant to convey emotions like disappointment and excitement when speaking to users. For now it's four developers working on applications for a lacks. Check out some examples. I'm playing a single hand in what looks like a losing game. I'm playing a single hand in what looks like a losing game. I'm playing a single hand in what looks like a losing game. The hospital right elects ever that that its tests show increase customer satisfaction what elects up conveys some emotion. And if your Thanksgiving dessert isn't enough how about trying this 100%. Edible chocolate case for your iPhone lives creator U is a YouTube cook. At a judge on the Food Network it's not shock resistant or he proved but probably pretty young probably does your tech for hate.

