Transcript for Amazon expands palm-scanning technology to Whole Foods

In today's tech bytes more chance this debate using your Palme Amazon is now expanding its high Texas them. We're Cust please your homes over scanner to pay for items it's coming to whole foods in Seattle after debuting several of Amazon's brick and mortar stores. Starting today Sweden photos will look a lot sharper Twitter is now allowing users should suite and BU picturesque and Ford Cate. Why you have to do to get those high resolution images is to update your preferences in the data usage part of those settings. And Peter Parker is heading to Disney plus the Disney signed that massive deal with Sony Pictures to bring Spider-Man. Another marvel films with streaming services as well as Disney owned platforms like Hulu. The agreement includes border films in theatrical release says running from twins 22 to 20/20 six and that's your attempt might have a great today.

