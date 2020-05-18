Transcript for More Apple stores getting back to business

For today's tech finds more apple stores getting back to business 25 apple locations in the US are reopening this week. They were reportedly in California Washington State Florida and Hawaii or what Oklahoma and Colorado. Some locations will only offer curbside pick up for online orders. Video game spending as at a record high because of the pandemic the strong cells are in. Nearly every category desktops consoles mobile subscriptions and more the top selling games include call of duty modern warfare and my craft. If FaceBook has rolled out a new avatar feature in the US now users can create cartoons of themselves to using comments stories and messenger. Go along with the light and other. Lizard tech bytes have a great day.

