Welcome negative vibe I'm cannot vote in New York. Apple over the bone addicts with an the Apple's Worrell annual world developers conference kicked off in San Jose California we'd gotten what's new what's hot. And with The Big Talker ABC news chief. Business technology economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis joins us but I have to read that because it. Because so many areas that you covered here and I find some impressive. I'll thanks your expert at all of them and I like yeah OQ I appreciate so one of the big headlines on the tech giant is doing to help. People deal with addiction. Yet and this is we were just talking about this before we came on the tipping point that we've reached the average person. Checks their phone at 47 times a day if you're eighteen to 24 years old that number jumps to 86 times today which means you're checking your phone. 31000. Plus times a year which is just an insane amount of time that we're spending in the executives. At these companies apple Google they've even. Recognize that. They're some tension there that that's not exactly the best world to live and when we're spending all of this time on our Smartphones there's a lot of new research that's come out. It's correlating Smartphone use that amount of time we're spending on apps. As opposed to interacting with other people to loneliness. Depression and I think it's only just the beginning in what forcing a. So it executives they acknowledge that this is a problem. But I think parents have been written on yes the problem for quite some time when it comes their children and how much screen time they're getting. It's so true and there are shareholders that are now even recognizing this they are putting pressure on companies like apple and Google to make changes which is why. Coming out of the worldwide developers conference today that apple is. Doing today that we're getting these new features Google introduced some new features last month as well. The features are inside of their phones and their intended to allow parents like you mentioned parents to oversee what their kids are doing but also to keep. Us to allow us to keep our cells and checked things like monitoring the amount of time we're spending on individual apps monitoring the amount of time we're spending on the phone. There are features that will knock you out of your phone if you're spending too much time on it and I think this is probably just the beginning in terms of what we are seeing it come out of these telephone company that companies that make the phones as well as the app makers. I still think there's an irony there when they're apps to help you cut diagonally own time. And units and Simon Cowell on Good Morning America has thrown away is phone. Yet he says he's not using as Sony has eased his phone for something like ten months and he said he feels happier and that's a lot of people will tell you that I know someone who has switched back to their flip phone. Because using a Smartphone was just becoming so aggressive in their life. And there are these these new ways that people are using like you mentioned there some apps out there there's one called moment that allows you attract the time that you're spending on your phone. You can decide how much time you want. And if you spend over that amount it'll send you bunch of push notifications to keep you from from doing it from spending more time there's one called flipped. At LI PD. And whipped will literally lock you out of your phone you can't disable it he can't show your phone data and restart it after you set the amount of time you wanna be on the found. Also there's even this new phone call light. They've already sold out the first generation of these phones it only does phone calls so that is. The only thing you can use it for you connected to your iPhone or whenever Smartphone you have same phone number. But the only thing it can do is inbound and outbound calls. And that way may be checked your Smartphone two times of the day in the morning in at night you're not constantly looking at throughout the. But I think there's a fear here and that's what the addiction is about as that there's a fear that we commits out of something. Though that the latest technology piece of technology the latest iPhone latest Smartphone. Om and that you won't read watch that YouTube video yeah I mean that's the concern here. Yes and how cool idea of all of these technologies this is the sad thing. They were all intended to bring us closer together to bridge the gap around the world and in some ways they do that but in other ways were starting to see. Through researching her own actions that we can take ourselves out of living a lot by being selling engaged purely with this technology now with other people reached. I was on an elevator here in new York and I remember I was on their way to with people and this woman she China and that oh. I think it's interesting that no one is on their phone was you didn't know what I actually had my hand on my phone without the full. Cut but that's. You know but people notice that it's mostly older generation of like hey people are actually talking to poor people are on their phones and I beckons and with my younger sister. Always on the phone always and snapped sat in the Graham and what not so. I don't it's almost like the example of state lotteries. We knew that. They make so much money but that group they needed programs and there's a responsibility. Here to make sure that people who need help for addiction they get it. Sure and I also think that something that we've realized through. The level of scrutiny that's been placed recently on FaceBook given the privacy concerns. Is that. The world in some ways is waking up to the reality that these technologies for a long time it was just like consume consume consume these technologies make our lives better. And the world is waking up to the fact that it's not all perfect. And I think the executives at these companies are aware of that. They also recognize that probably regulation is coming down the road and they want to be as proactive as possible. To stave off the what ever regulations might come because they'd much rather make the rules than have someone else make the rules for them. We're to talk more about that FaceBook privacy issue on to and a little bit but let's get back to the worldwide developers conference this happening in San Jose on this is typically where apple gives a sneak peak on something they're working on that will be revealed later on in the year. I'm software update new phone new iPad where we hearing so far. The meanest thing is the software update and part of it is that new technology that lets users manage the phone. And manage their settings and hopefully have a battered digital health a little less of that screen time. Which is interesting considering that apple is selling you the street and try to act. Minimize it but ultimately apple might be able to sell more phones by telling people are phones come with these structures that allow you to not spend so much heavier but that said. A couple of things coming out of that in addition to helping people use the phone the last. Mean analogies. These hurts so and so he noted an analogy is likely to remain obesity and a knowledge he is like an animated MO OG. And this was big it's on iphones now than new technology is similar you it's a picture of you. So basically not not you actual editor but the in the OG version of Yale. And that mean mode she wants it once you choose the features of it. It looks at your face it looks at your movements it looks that you're talking and it mimics those things so you can tax its people and send around. I look forward to getting it had at. I'm going to send you want out of this would want that believe that Wordock. At least. It I wanna see yours I definitely want to see yours you have to send me a funding may be right up with a new tagline something encouraging. You know what I'm gonna be combat. It upload DR Marty units them so that's that's good stuff that we fine. But. But when it comes to apple that's some serious things to handle as well when it comes its leaves report. With FaceBook a lot of privacy concerns and there was this New York Times report that it went into an agreement with phone makers like apple dump to share some data. Right in this is. Agreements that date back many years and decade or so ago. When FaceBook wasn't widely available on Smartphones and what the New York Times investigation found is that. FaceBook entered into agreements with device makers like apple and Amazon in Samsung and Microsoft. And that they open the door to certain privacy settings being shared with those companies that we're different. Then the privacy settings. That happen elsewhere one of the consultants said it's like you lock your house. And you give the keys to a couple of friends so the idea being that they had this special status now. The New York Times reporting suggests that some of that special status open the door to. These companies like apple and Microsoft be able via FaceBook to collect data not just on you. But on your friends now remember with Cambridge analytic and this was one of the issues that came up in the privacy scandal because people by taking that Quinn is also. Allow access to the deed. Of their friends whoever whoever was in their address book so that's what this article alleges fees focus come back and said that's not the case that friends. Users' information. Would not have been shared but they also suggest that this is really something that isn't out com. Of the weighed that FaceBook used to be over a decade ago when they were still try to get FaceBook up on Smartphones. And their statement to us is that these partners signed agreements that prevented. People's FaceBook information from being used for any purpose than to recreate bespoke like experiences. So I have to ask is that a decent defense war will this hurt even more when it comes to privacy well let's need to think question because. Pull it like when you think about the PR question. People are definitely unhappy but when you look at what. That's what that's meant for the business of FaceBook what that's meant for any of these businesses. There hasn't been the same type of folic through of course there was that delete FaceBook campaign that came up around Cambridge analytic. But when you actually look at the numbers of people who actually decided to delete FaceBook and I'm sure there going to be people who watch the segment and say I deleted FaceBook. But when you look at the number that totals it didn't make a dent in the actual business of FaceBook. And advertisers and I talked to a lot of companies that use. Advertising on FaceBook on in mr. Graham FaceBook mountains to grant and they tell me that it's still the best place to get in front of potential customers. And that's I think that's a really telling thing that on the one hand we get angry about this stuff but on the other hand we still use at. So the consumer is the question here is that the consumer just wants to know. Just wanted to know they what you're doing are my information and when you are and where you're given it him. I think cell and I also think that as we sort of code farther and farther down the road it'll be interesting questions about how this is all regulated and so far it's barely regulated at all. In Europe they just introduced a new set or regulations those could be coming here to the United States. Also on an interesting idea floated by one of the FaceBook founders is that we should get paid for all of our time. On the Internet so this idea that FaceBook. Learns all this information about you that becomes very valuable information. When it comes to advertisers and how they target you so for spending all of this time why doesn't FaceBook pay up portion of its revenue. Into a pot. And that pot then be distributed among everybody who's using FaceBook or Google or any other Netflix Amazon all of these. Different companies that collect information banks collect information credit card companies collect information so they are all into this pot. Chris Hugh is one of the co founders of FaceBook. Sad that you could make somewhere between 400000. Dollars a year now off of that information and what it's worth to those companies. Well you know if I was able to get paved for. I think people would be let in and and up are up up what I adored here I felt I was the WikiLeaks still afterward here. I still as Frida were. I was so get to work with you which is the tree so that they can get Rebecca Jarvis so much that information into game. And you find out more information and all of the details on the source recovering here. But abcnews.com. And agencies that I'm cannot vote in. You're watching ABC news life.

