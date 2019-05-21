Transcript for Big boost for a major telecom deal

In today's tech rides a big boost were major Telecom Deo the FCC chairman is supporting the pending merger T-Mobile and sprint. He's backing the 26 billion dollar deal because companies are promising to expand Internet access rule areas AM roll out the next generation of mobile networks. Google has announced the second generation of glass. Now the glass enterprise edition to the wearable tech is specifically designed for virtual reality and runs on android Mike its predecessor. The last is only available to Google employees sooner this Stamford are making research robots more portable. Universities extreme mobility lab created a four legged botany and dog though that cost a fraction of what similar machines run. And the plans are open source meeting anyone can build a domino there created pick up back here gaga. Does here by.

