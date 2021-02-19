-
Now Playing: Facebook cracks down on COVID-19 misinformation
-
Now Playing: Texans helping Texans
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old battling three rare conditions still finds ways to smile
-
Now Playing: Have you ever tried scooting your chocolate chip cookies?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: Latinos pummeled by pandemic
-
Now Playing: Rep. Linda Sanchez on new immigration reform bill presented by Democrats
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: The country’s ‘best performing’ cities
-
Now Playing: Can your job require a COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Now Playing: Houston residents displaced by pipes bursting due to cold
-
Now Playing: 9 injured in New York City gas explosion
-
Now Playing: Families regain power in Texas, food and water shortages continue
-
Now Playing: Man rescued after 36 hours at sea
-
Now Playing: Police save elderly man trapped in burning home
-
Now Playing: Cat enjoys snow day on top of car
-
Now Playing: Perseverance rover lands on Mars
-
Now Playing: Weather on Mars
-
Now Playing: Man, 100, goes skydiving for his birthday. His reaction says it all