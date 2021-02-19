Transcript for Big tech bosses called before Congress

At today's tech fights big tech bosses call before congress the CEOs of FaceBook Google and Twitter are scheduled to testify. About the spread of misinformation conspiracy theories on line are likely to be asked about Kobe nineteen an election fraud hearing this march 25. And what's happened is moving ahead with its new privacy policy despite receiving a backlash critics were concerned the new policy would allow what sap to share users' messages. With its parent company based book. What sap says only messages to business as can be accessed and used for marketing. Just months after launching its first five G iphones apple says it's already getting busy on developing six G technology. Job listings show the company. Once a higher wireless system research engineers to work on next generation networks. Go their tech bytes. Have a great Friday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.