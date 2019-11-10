Transcript for The biggest mobile game launch ever

Today's tech finds the biggest mobile game launch ever called Judy mobile is downloaded more than 100 million times in its first week. According to data from sensor power at embarrasses another popular game four tonight was downloaded 22 point five million times during its first week. And a big change under the hood could be coming to NASCAR NASCAR officials as hybrid technology may be part of its vehicles by the. 20/20. Two season. Technology will be used to still be considered Indy cars also planning to use hybrids and three years. And Mark Zuckerberg says FaceBook is working on his own version of ball control Zuckerberg says staffers are developing wearable and implantable items section REIT spinal cord signals. The goal is to help people whose movements have been limited by injury or medical issues do you know what I'm thinking right now I don't want you. Those are tax.

