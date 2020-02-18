Tesla asked by court to stop cutting down trees at site of new factory

More
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in November that the company's first Gigafactory in Europe would be in the Berlin area and would make batteries, powertrains and electric vehicles.
0:59 | 02/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tesla asked by court to stop cutting down trees at site of new factory
A a and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in November that the company's first Gigafactory in Europe would be in the Berlin area and would make batteries, powertrains and electric vehicles.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"69044845","title":"Tesla asked by court to stop cutting down trees at site of new factory","url":"/Technology/video/court-asks-tesla-temporarily-stop-cutting-trees-site-69044845"}