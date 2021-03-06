Transcript for Cyberattacks raise questions over what American institutions could be at risk

Well these revelations about cyber attacks on urban transportation systems on a major food supplier on health care companies and major gas pipeline. They raised major questions about what's next. What puts you US businesses and essential services at risk so joining us to discuss as Tom postured. ABC news can German or former Homeland Security advisor to president trump and president. George W. Bush said Tom. As they decide you've been involved into administration trying to protect the country from the and cyber attacks and other threats to their Homeland Security. Are you surprised that here we are a you know all these years later and that these dramatic vulnerabilities have been exposed in just a few weeks. Unfortunately I'm not and and I I talked to in new Berger the White House official that this got my performers possibility now this morning. And I was really encouraged about the memo she put out on behalf of the administration today. Essentially warning them that the threat is increasing. That foreign governments are willing to intervene some more of standing in and in supporting these groups. And essentially telling any company that he thinks there outside the target list to think again. And you know I think a lot of Americans have been surprised obviously you know we've heard about cyber text and now we're living them. There impacting our day to day lives in me and in some ways and that threat the prospect that this would increase is somewhat alarming so real for people who are interested what kind of idea as what can we be doing better not just. Citizens but our government to prevent a major attack on our nation's infrastructure should company's plan on just paying these ransoms. Into the horizon as colonial pipeline did. You know it has as a matter of public policy that's a terrible idea you don't wanna reward. The bad guys you don't want to fund there efforts. And paying ransom does both. As an individual corporate risk management matter you can't fall some of these companies the senate especially those in authority been packed. They've got to find some way to resume their business operations. So Americans should be war by worried about this. I think a number of things have changed but the geo political landscape around all this is only one of them. I think the other is that these criminal groups are finding that there incentives are lined up with all of the had a series of the United States. And we've got all sorts of vulnerabilities. Says today it was a meat processing plans yesterday and oil pipelines. Tomorrow may be an energy grid energy provider. We're really local. A story that you rely on. Besides is there are risks are a little bit hard for people understand but they're computer systems are very vulnerable and one of the messages that the west put out today it was. Threats are serious and they are increasing. Meaning there where. What's going on and what the future plans of these bad guys are. In MP and a borderless world every time you media turn on a device you're inviting. A lot of people you don't know perhaps in your company in your home. And into transit agencies were learning more about. The attack on that New York metropolitan transit agency the largest in the country that happened in April the match is Massachusetts transit agencies. Hacking group involved believed to have been Chinese and the FB announced FBI now says the attack on JBS meat company likely carried out by a group in Russia. So how do you rank. Or evaluate the threats from those two adversaries and we have to column at this point Russia and China in this fear of the cyber security sphere. Yeah you know there's a lot of debate Issa who's the bigger threat when I'm worried about now is the fact that the two countries are clearly working together. China and Russia are showing all sorts of evidence that Dave rekindle their so called Sina Soviet alliance. Something very troubling. And it goes into this larger geopolitical risk picture that I just have referenced a moment ago. If the Chinese and the Russians come together and their desire to destabilize the United States. Then we are in fact in a sort of Cold War to. And in my view the battle space of that new Cold War will be as a proxy battle fight cyberspace and then you just allow a third party that you call a criminal group enough for plausible than I ability to carry out. The attacks does that help undermine the United States and he Foster them allow them to operate. That's why I saw a president Biden saying that he's going to hold. Countries accountable for the groups that operate within those countries against our interests to be an escalation in a very positive development. Well and he had an opportunity is you know less than two weeks to deliver that message personally to one of those adversaries. President Vladimir Putin who's been. There is good since Clinton was president and it seems to me he's played just about every US president since then if you were surprising Joseph Biden. And going up against this canny and ruthless adversary. Would you tell. You know interestingly the first thing at Thomas not to underestimate him of course Joseph Biden doesn't need that advice he's dealt with President Putin before. But this seems to be a slightly different version of prudent and we seen in the past. He's almost gone through different phase of this is kind of couldn't three point oh if you will he's not all that popular home. Now he's always rigs certain elections release we've always felt that he's put a heavy some on the scale. But this time is different he's facing opposition from the young professionals in Russia that don't agree with his tactics. They're turned off by the sect he's poisoning in jail and jailing his political opponents. He's now taken to arresting members essentially their House of Representatives they're Duma. Just for meeting. And they've got an upcoming major election in September where he'll no doubt lose some seats in his party. So I think what we're seeing is prudent consolidating power he's he's change their constitution to give him two more terms in office. Then he's essentially. Telling his oligarchs to go out and do whatever they and they need to to undermine the United States. And now he's starting to roll troops to the west these are all things that are almost going to guarantee that she's got a strident aggressive president. Biden in his face. So I don't see how he gets anything from this but I do believe there are some opportunities for us to perhaps at least drive a wedge between China and Russia. And there may be some pressure points as you say within Russia for those young Russians who have known no other leader and don't really have a great future. Glad we're Putin and his cronies get richer and richer. And they don't and then maybe there is an opportunity for US pressures are Tom Bonser and as always for that expert opinion thanks very much. Thank you to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.