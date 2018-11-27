Transcript for Donald Trump's trade war with China could raise the price of your iPhone

Today's tech likes that trade war with China could raise the cost of your rightful president trump tells the Wall Street Journal will go ahead with terrorists he's already announced it Pete can't get a deal. And teammate had more including 10% on apple devices that are made in China. Cyber Monday set records with nearly eight billion dollars in sales even more than expected it was the biggest single shopping day in US history overall online sales in the US hit half a billion dollars before 7 AM on Cyber Monday. Well now its travel Tuesday good day to get some cheap flights. And Black Friday else is at a record by the way for mobile shopping for the first time ever sales reach more than two billion dollars in online sales coming from fault with. Global shopping sales increase every year but sales from desktops are still top dog and it's morally bankruptcy Wednesday. After all that bad pick your deck right have a great day keep shopping.

