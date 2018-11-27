-
Now Playing: China threatens new tariff as trade war escalates
-
Now Playing: American farmers fear consequences of possible trade war with China
-
Now Playing: Treasury secretary: 'There is the potential of a trade war'
-
Now Playing: JPMorgan Chase CEO says US in a 'trade skirmish' with China: 'It's not a trade war.'
-
Now Playing: What to expect as US-China trade war begins
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday smashes sales records
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump's trade war with China could raise the price of your iPhone
-
Now Playing: Getting to know Mars, the 'red planet'
-
Now Playing: NASA's Insight lander successfully touches down on Mars
-
Now Playing: NASA's InSight lander touches down on Mars
-
Now Playing: NASA spacecraft expected to touch down on Mars
-
Now Playing: NASA probe to touch down on Mars today
-
Now Playing: Experts say this Cyber Monday could be biggest shopping day in history
-
Now Playing: Historic mission to Mars
-
Now Playing: Apple's worldwide 4-day shopping event has gone live
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals for TVs are on the way
-
Now Playing: Glamour magazine is going digital
-
Now Playing: Let the bargain hunting begin
-
Now Playing: Best apps to score deals for Black Friday
-
Now Playing: We tried the compression bodysuit that celebs are using to tone up