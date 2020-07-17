Transcript for DoorDash expands delivery options, partners with Walgreens

Today's tech price door dash expanding its delivery options is starting a new partnership with Walgreens to deliver over the counter medications and other products. The service is starting and the Chicago Atlanta and Denver areas before expanding to other markets. FaceBook is now adding labels supposed about voting from federal officials and candidates the label directs users to an official government web site would voting information. There will appear on post regardless of whether they contain false statements. Finally the new paper Mario game the Oregon eighteen gets released today critics give it mostly high marks for its graphics and game play. The idea is for paper Mario to. Collect toys and other items while solving puzzles and defeating enemies it's played on the Nintendo switch console. Does your tech bikes. Have a great day.

