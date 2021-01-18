Transcript for Facebook is blocking certain events through Inauguration Day

In today's tech bytes FaceBook is blocking certain events to inauguration day. People won't be allowed to create any events taking place. Near the White House that US capitol building or statehouses across the country the goal is to keep the platform from being used to organize violent attacks. It dating gaps or swiping left on suspected Capitol Hill writers according to Washington Post bumble tender and other dating ask. Are using images from the attack to identify and block people known to have participated. And there's a red spandex allowing your employer to track your mood and the goal was to monitor how workers are coping while they're working from home. The moon beam has two weapons one you present your happy and other fruit when your sex information goes to your manager. Would you sign up. Those are insect bites at a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.