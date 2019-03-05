Facebook high profile people they describe as 'dangerous'

More
Plus, Facebook is also coming out with its own cryptocurrency and one couple got the Louvre all to themselves for one night.
0:53 | 05/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook high profile people they describe as 'dangerous'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"Plus, Facebook is also coming out with its own cryptocurrency and one couple got the Louvre all to themselves for one night. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"62803170","title":"Facebook high profile people they describe as 'dangerous'","url":"/Technology/video/facebook-high-profile-people-describe-dangerous-62803170"}