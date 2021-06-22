Transcript for Facebook unveils feature to compete with Clubhouse

See today's tech bikes FaceBook is rolling out its new feature to compete with clubhouse Facebook's live audio rooms will initially allow some public figures and groups to host rooms through its act. Up to fifty people will be able to speak at once and unlike clubhouse there's not a limit on the number of listeners. Steven Spielberg is teaming up with Netflix the filmmakers gambling partners has signed a multi Phil deal with the streaming service. The partnership comes two years after Spielberg. Back changes to remove Netflix films from Academy Awards consideration. Finally that small aircraft there could be the air taxi of the near future it's electric can carry four people and has a pilot in a range of a 150 miles. The company behind air taxi says it will be ready for use in Los Angeles by 22 point four. LA is perfect since the idea sounds like it came from a Hollywood movie studio does your tech bytes have a great.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.