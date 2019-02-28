Transcript for FedEx testing robots to make deliveries

All FedEx is looking to change the way we all get things delivered to our home here's how they call a FedEx the same day bot. The company says the baht is designed to make deliveries after traveling short distances with the help of a radar like system. They claim Aiken climbs curbs and steps and roll over on pacer unpaved surfaces. FedEx is working would big retailers including Wal-Mart target and Pizza Hut. Tests on about will be done this summer in several markets.

