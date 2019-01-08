Transcript for FTC warns about Equifax settlement payments

If today's advice a warning from the Federal Trade Commission about Equifax data breach settlement payments affected customers who were hoping to get 125. Dollars per person may be disappointed. The company now says the response has been so overwhelming. Payments to affected consumers will be much less than first thought. And lift has pulled its new electric bikes from the Streets of San Francisco to those. Bikes have caught fire in the last five days while the bikes are off the road at the cause of the fires will be looked good here but says it hopes to have them back on the streets exudes. An Amazon has launched a fashion focus service. For prime subscribers personal shopper sends members clothing options each month prime users and answer survey about their preferences. The stylist teen sends out items based on those responses and you only pay for what you keep on. Those are tech by at a rate that.

