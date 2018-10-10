Now Playing: New problems reported for the Google Pixel 2xl smartphones

Now Playing: First look at Google's new Pixel Buds

Now Playing: Google announces next generation smartphone

Now Playing: Google shuts down its social media site after security breach

Now Playing: Google+ to be killed after bug exposed up to 500,000 accounts

Now Playing: SpaceX launch lights up night sky in Southern California

Now Playing: New hoax emerges on Facebook

Now Playing: Facebook users who decide to close their account now must wait a full 30 days

Now Playing: Honda will invest $2 billion in GM's driverless-car company

Now Playing: Microsoft announces new gadgets at Surface event

Now Playing: Microsoft to unveil new line of tech products

Now Playing: Checking out the latest bicycle gadgets

Now Playing: Facebook could face fine of $1.6 billion

Now Playing: 50M users' personal data exposed in 'complex' hack: Facebook

Now Playing: Tesla's Elon Musk tweets his way into fraud charges

Now Playing: Facebook introduces new virtual reality system

Now Playing: Google admits privacy mistakes

Now Playing: Lyft wants to pay users to give up their car

Now Playing: Hackers are trying to reroute your direct deposits