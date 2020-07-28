Transcript for Google employees will work from home until next summer

And today's high vice Google employees will stay home until next summer the company's 200000 staffers will work from home through at least June. Moving back an initial January timeline it's the first US firm to push its office returned into the second half of 221. More broke the Ford Bronco is more popular than ever the auto makers bringing back the SUV in a point 21 model. But the new interest recently crashed for the website hopeful owners. Now facing an eighteen month waiting last. A new female empowerment campaign has taken off on an Easter grant millions everyday women and celebrities are posting black and white photos of themselves along with hash tags. Challenge accepted and women supporting women are nominating other women to take the challenge as a way to inspire and support one another. Here now I'm challenging Yale. Those are attacked by Greg.

